(Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024), Kazakhstan, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a leading privatein Kazakhstan and member of Bulat Utemuratov's Group, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a ground-breaking partnership's, a Russell Group, to ?stablish aat's new. Thewill provide students in Kazakhstanaccess to's's academic programs. The, signed at a ...

university of Utah faculty demand campus police stay away from peaceful protests - university of Utah faculty demand that future student protests “not be met with police violence” after officers in riot gear were ordered to tear into a peaceful rally on campus this week. Continua a leggere>>

Aurelia G. Bolton, longtime Sotheby’s representative and philanthropist, dies - Aurelia G. Bolton, a former longtime Maryland representative for Sotheby Parke-Bernet Inc. and a philanthropist, died in her sleep. She was 88. Continua a leggere>>

UN pressured on transgender violence against women after Title IX overhaul - UN special rapporteur on violence against women and girls slammed Biden's Title IX "redefinition of 'sex,'" noting the new rule will allow more abuse of women. Continua a leggere>>