Narxoz University announces an agreement with Queen' s University Belfast for a branch at the Almaty campus - with signing ceremony attended by Lord Cameron

Narxoz University

Narxoz University announces an agreement with Queen's University Belfast for a branch at the Almaty campus, with signing ceremony attended by Lord Cameron (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/

 Narxoz University, a leading private University in Kazakhstan and member of Bulat Utemuratov's Group, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a ground-breaking partnership with Queen's University Belfast, a Russell Group University, to ?stablish a branch at Narxoz's new campus. The branch will provide students in Kazakhstan with access to Queen's University's academic programs.     The agreement, signed at a ...
