Lo spin-off di Fire country ordinato ufficialmente a CBS - È ufficiale: Morena Baccarin tornerà a indossare la divisa dello sceriffo Mickey Fox in una nuova serie spin-off di Fire country. Tuttavia, non aspettatevi di vederla presto sui vostri schermi. Continua a leggere>>

NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney receive timeslots for new seasons on CBS - CBS has released its 2024-2025 television season schedule, and the NCISverse is strong. The bad news is that NCIS: Hawai’i was recently canceled and removed from the CBS schedule. Many NCIS: Hawai’i ... Continua a leggere>>

‘Fire country’ spin-off ‘Sheriff country’ Picked Up by CBS for 2025-2026 TV Season - CBS has given an early series order to "Sheriff country," a new spin-off of hit Eye network drama "Fire country," for the 2025-2026 TV season. Continua a leggere>>