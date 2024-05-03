Le star di Hollywood guidano la propaganda russa contro l’Ucraina | che sta succedendo? VIDEO

star Hollywood

Le star di Hollywood guidano la propaganda russa contro l’Ucraina: che sta succedendo? [VIDEO] (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) Pubblicato il 3 Maggio, 2024 Le star di Hollywood starebbero portando avanti una campagna pro-Russia e anti-Ucraina, con insulti pesanti rivolti a Zelensky definito senza mezze misure una nazista. Da Emma Stone a Vincent Cassell, da Vin Diesel a Carla Gugino, da Bradley Cooper fino ad Adam Sandler: tutti si sarebbero schierati apertamente con la Russia, che proprio in questi giorni sta intensificando i suoi attacchi come dimostra il pesante bombardamento a Odessa. Il condizionale è d’obbligo poiché non c’è nulla di vero, o meglio, i presunti attacchi delle star Hollywoodiane a Zelensky sono tutti fake. Il VIDEO di Adam Sandler che accusa Zelensky di essere nazista Tra i VIDEO fake più famosi ce n’è uno dove Adam Sandler rilascia un’intervista al collega Brad ...
