Last Man Down, la recensione: su Prime Video un action sci-fi imbarazzante (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) La recensione di Last Man Down, film ambientato in un prossimo futuro dove l'umanità è sull'orlo dell'abisso e un uomo solitario e tormentato si ritrova a essere elemento chiave per la sopravvivenza globale. In un prossimo futuro nel quale l'umanità è stata per gran parte decimata da un virus letale, la società è crollata e la violenza regna per le strade. Le stesse forze speciali, coloro che in principio avrebbero dovuto ergersi a difesa dei più deboli, hanno visto al loro interno delle derive autoritarie. John Wood, un agente che faceva parte di questi team potenziati, ha pagato in prima persona il brusco cambiamento di rotta da parte di commilitoni e superiori, tanto che anche sua moglie è stata brutalmente uccisa a sangue freddo. Come vi raccontiamo nella recensione di Last man ...
