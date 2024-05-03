Kristen Stewart e Oscar Isaac protagonisti in Flesh Of The Gods

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart e Oscar Isaac protagonisti in “Flesh Of The Gods” (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) Kristen Stewart e Oscar Isaac saranno i protagonisti del thriller Flesh of the Gods del regista Panos Cosmatos (Mandy). Ambientato nella “scintillante Los Angeles degli anni ’80”, Oscar Isaac e Kristen Stewart interpreteranno Raoul e Alex, una coppia sposata che “ogni sera scende dal lussuoso condominio in un grattacielo e si dirigono verso un regno notturno. Quando incontrano la misteriosa ed enigmatica ‘Nameless’ e la sua cabala festaiola, Raoul e Alex vengono sedotti in un mondo affascinante e surreale di edonismo, brividi e violenza”. Il film è scritto da Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en) sulla base di una storia di Cosmatos e Walker stesso, ed è prodotto da Adam McKay e Betsy Koch di Hyperobject ...
