Kristen Stewart e Oscar Isaac protagonisti in Flesh Of The Gods

Kristen stewart and oscar Isaac head ‘Mandy’ director Panos Cosmatos’ vampire thriller, ‘Flesh of the Gods’ - Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the story follows Raoul (Isaac) and Alex (stewart), a married couple who find themselves immersed in the city’s nightlife. Their encounters with a mysterious figure known as ... Continua a leggere>>

Kristen stewart, oscar Isaac to team up for the upcoming vampire thriller ‘Flesh of the Gods’ - Get ready for a wild ride, genre fans! Indie darling Kristen stewart and the ever-charismatic oscar Isaac are teaming up for a blood-sucking good time in Flesh of the Gods, a new vampire thriller from ... Continua a leggere>>

Kristen stewart set to play vampire role in 'Flesh of the Gods' - Kristen stewart is set to be back in her Vampire role after 12 years of playing Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn–Part 2, the last movie of the Twilight franchise. As per The Hollywood ... Continua a leggere>>