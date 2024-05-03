John Lundstram - centrocampista dei Rangers dell’Ipswich Town

Barry Ferguson convinced £2m man is leaving Rangers with Ibrox exit ‘tied up’ - “That has to be the mindset for the next three weeks or so. So I look at the speculation around mainstays like Borna Barisic, john lundstram, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson and even big Jack Butland, ... Continua a leggere>>

Bulldog Ferguson puts his trust in Ibrox stars scrambling to escape - Barry Ferguson is backing john lundstram and Borna Barisic to go the extra mile before walking away from Ibrox. Continua a leggere>>

Celtic will need to pay £5m for Idah - gossip - (Record) Trabzonspor have agreed a deal to sign Rangers left-back Borna Barisic, 31, as a free agent this summer and the Turkish club are confident of recruiting Ibrox midfielder john lundstram on a ... Continua a leggere>>