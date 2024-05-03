John Lundstram - centrocampista dei Rangers dell’Ipswich Town
John Lundstram, centrocampista dei Rangers dell’Ipswich Town (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024)
Secondo quanto riferito, l’Ipswich Town sarebbe interessato a ingaggiare il centrocampista dei RangersJohnLundstram nella finestra di mercato estiva TEAMtalk. Il rapporto rileva che Lundstram è in scadenza di contratto con i Rangers alla fine della stagione e afferma che il club inglese dell’Ipswich sta tenendo d’occhio la situazione del 30enne.
Lundstram è nei libri dei Rangers dal 2021 quando si è unito dopo aver lasciato lo Sheffield United. È un giocatore importante per il Gers. Il 30enne centrocampista ha collezionato 31 presenze e una presenza come sostituto nella Premiership scozzese con i Rangers in questa stagione, fornendo quattro assist. Ha ...Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio
