Helldivers 2, il director giustifica le critiche dei fan per l’obbligatorietà dell’account PlayStation (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024)
Il CEO di Arrowhead Game Studios, Johan Pilestedt, ha condiviso un commento in merito al vero e proprio caos che si è scatenato in queste ore attorno ad Helldivers 2, dopo che Sony Interactive Entertainment ha deciso di rendere obbligatorio l’utilizzo dell’accountPlayStation Network anche su PC.
Il dirigente ha quindi deciso di fornire un commento in seguito alle oltre 14.000 recensioni negative ricevute su Steam a causa di questa discussa novità, facendo scenderete la valutazione “Recente” (tiene conto delle recensioni negli ultimi 30 giorni) a “Mista”.
In risposta alla diffusa reazione negativa, Johan Pilestedt ha quindi affermato che questa dura risposta della community è “giustificata”, promettendo inoltre che in quel di Arrowhead Game Studios lavoreranno duramente per “riguadagnare la fiducia” continuando ad ...Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
