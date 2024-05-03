Golden Kamuy | il trailer italiano ufficiale del film in arrivo su Netflix

Golden Kamuy

Golden Kamuy: il trailer italiano ufficiale del film in arrivo su Netflix (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) Debutta online sulla piattaforma il 19 maggio questo film che adatta l'omonimo manga di Satoru Noda. Ecco trailer e trama di Golden Kamuy.
Netflix: tutte le uscite anime di maggio 2024 - Netflix distribuirà il film live-action di golden kamuy, il manga di Satoru Noda. Uscito nei cinema giapponesi il 19 gennaio, il film adatta l’inizio della caccia al tesoro in Hokkaido, a cui ... Continua a leggere>>

