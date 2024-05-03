Fonte : screenworld di venerdì 3 maggio 2024

Flesh of the Gods | Kristen Stewart in un film sui vampiri - ma diverso da Twilight

Flesh of the Gods: Kristen Stewart in un film sui vampiri, ma diverso da Twilight (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) Kristen Stewart e Oscar Isaac saranno i protagonisti del thriller sui vampiri Flesh of the Gods del regista Panos Cosmatos. Isaac e Stewart interpreteranno Raoul e Alex, una coppia sposata nella scintillante Los Angeles degli anni ’80 che ogni sera scende dal loro lussuoso grattacielo e si dirige in un regno notturno elettrico. Quando incrociano la strada con la misteriosa ed enigmatica Nameless e la sua cabala festaiola, Raoul e Alex vengono sedotti in un mondo glamour e surreale di edonismo, brividi e violenza. Il film è scritto da Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en) sulla base di una storia di Cosmatos e Walker, ed è prodotto da Adam McKay e Betsy Koch di Hyperobject Industries e Gena Konstantinakos e Isaac per Mad Gene Media. Kristen ...
