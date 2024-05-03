FC 24 Evoluzione Aggiornamento Champions TOTS

FC 24 Evoluzione Aggiornamento Champions TOTS (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) Ecco una guida completa dedicata all’Evoluzione denominata “Aggiornamento Champions TOTS” disponibile in Ultimate Team su EA FC 24! Una delle novità più interessanti di EA SPORTS FC 24 sono le Evolution: nel corso di ogni stagione di Ultimate Team ci verrà data la possibilità di potenziare alcune delle card in nostro possesso, completando degli speciali obiettivi. Come specificato da EA nelle note degli sviluppatori dedicate al lancio di Ultimate Team su EA FC 24, ci saranno varie tipologie di evoluzioni che potranno andare a potenziare a seconda dei casi, l’overall, le statistiche in game, le stelle skill o piede debole, i work rates, gli stili di gioco, o anche modifiche solo di carattere estetico, come l’aspetto della card. Nel corso dell’anno proveremo a fornirvi una guida su ciascuna delle “Evolutions” ...
