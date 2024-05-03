EA Sports FC 24 TOTS Bundesliga Lista Carte Team Of The Season Del Campionato Tedesco

EA Sports FC 24 TOTS Bundesliga Lista Carte Team Of The Season Del Campionato Tedesco (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) Electronic Arts ha annunciato le Carte speciali del TOTS della Bundesliga per la popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24 saranno disponibili nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di venerdi 3 Maggio. Celebra i migliori giocatori di questa stagione, con importanti aggiornamenti alle valutazioni delle stelle che si sono guadagnate un posto nell’undici ideale del proprio Campionato. Quest’anno gli oggetti rossi TOTS fanno il loro ritorno come premi nelle modalità Champions, Squad Battles e Rivals. Avrai l’opportunità di ottenere versioni TOTS rosse dei migliori giocatori e giocatrici in ogni settimana della campagna. Saranno inclusi anche gli oggetti giocatore Momenti TOTS, TOTS Live ...
