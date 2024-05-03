CleverTap launches Clever AI - the AI-Driven Edge for Customer Engagement & Retention

CleverTap, one of the leading all-in-one Customer Engagement and Retention platforms, today announced the launch of Clever.AI, its AI engine. With Clever.AI, CleverTap seeks to enable brands with the next generation of AI capabilities required to build human-like understanding of Customers and deliver personalized experiences efficiently that resonate with them, ultimately maximizing Customer lifetime value. Clever.AI is built on the foundation of three core AI pillars - Predictive, Generative, and ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
CleverTap launches Clever.AI, the AI-Driven Edge for customer engagement and Retention - Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, CleverTap said, "We're thrilled to unveil Clever.AI, a testament of our pursuit over the last several years in leading the way in adopting the latest ...
