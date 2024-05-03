Calcio | Real Ancelotti Contro il Cadice giocano Courtois e Militao

Calcio: Real. Ancelotti "Contro il Cadice giocano Courtois e Militao" (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) 'L'obiettivo è chiaro: ottenere 3 punti per avvicinarci alla vittoria del titolo'. MADRID (SPAGNA) - Dopo i fasti di Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti e il suo Real Madrid si rituffano sul campionato. Domani i blancos, alle 16.15, ospitano fra le mura amiche il Cadice: un match che potrebbe consegna
