Calcio | Liverpool Klopp Con Salah nessun problema

'Non-story': liverpool boss klopp makes fresh comment on touchline spat with Salah - However, in a fresh comment today, klopp emphasized that he is focused on the club's future, now that the pressure of the Premier League title race has been lifted from liverpool's shoulders. He urged ...

Jurgen klopp responds to Mohamed Salah spat ahead of liverpool's Premier League clash with Tottenham - It all depends on each other." klopp's tenure at liverpool is drawing to a close, with the end of the season marking his departure after nine successful years at Anfield. As for Salah's future at ...

'Wouldn't survive in sea of sharks': Jurgen klopp on becoming FIFA president after liverpool stint - Outgoing liverpool manager Jurgen klopp has taken potshots at the broadcasters, FIFA and other footballing stakeholders in a recent 'bombshell' media address. Quizzed if he would consider a role in ...