Brentford – Fulham – probabili formazioni

(Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024)giocheranno solo per il diritto di vantarsi del derby di Londra Ovest nella sfida di Premier League di sabato 4 maggio pomeriggio al Gtech Community Stadium. I Bees si sono garantiti un posto in testa alla classifica per il 2024-25 nonostante la sconfitta per 1-0 in casa dell’Everton lo scorso fine settimana, mentre i loro ospiti hanno pareggiato 1-1 con il Crystal Palace in un’altra partita tutta capitolina. Il calcio di inizio diè previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partitaa che punto sono le due squadreAnche prima che il primo pallone venisse calciato al Goodison Park sabato sera, i risultati altrove favorevoli alavevano già assicurato alla squadra di ...

