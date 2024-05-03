Brentford – Fulham – probabili formazioni

Brentford e Fulham non hanno altro per cui giocare se non l’orgoglio e un premio in denaro leggermente superiore, ma è pur sempre un West London Derby anche se non ha una grande storia nel panorama delle stracittadine della metropoli inglese. La rivalità è stata più feroce durante la discesa del ... Continua a leggere>>
Marco Silva confirms fulham expect to lose in-demand Tosin Adarabioyo this summer - Adarabioyo joined fulham in 2020, having come through the ranks at Manchester ... About that situation, if one day Tosin wants to speak he's going to speak. Right now our focus is on brentford, ... Continua a leggere>>
Frank on 'brutal' Premier League, his key players and fulham - brentford manager Thomas Frank has spoken to the media before Saturday's home Premier League game with fulham. Here are the main lines from his news conference: ... Continua a leggere>>
Silva on futures of Tosin and Willian, 'special' derbies and Muniz form - Silva confirmed that all of his players are available for the game, including Harrison Reed, who has returned to training after being taken off as a "precaution" in previous game. Continua a leggere>>