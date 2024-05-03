Batman - questa celebre star dei Marvel Studios vuole interpretare il Cavaliere Oscuro nel DCU di James Gunn

| Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Un altro nome si aggiunge alla lista dei potenziali candidati per il ruolo di James Bond, e questa volta si tratta dell’attore britannico George MacKay, noto per le sue interpretazioni in film come “1917” e ... Continua a leggere>>
Sarà Beau Willimon, il creatore di House of Cards, a scrivere la sceneggiatura del film Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi insieme al regista James Mangold. Beau Willimon, creatore di House of Cards, sarà il co-sceneggiatore di Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi insieme a James Mangold. Il progetto della ... Continua a leggere>>
L'attrice Lily James sarà protagonista e produttrice di un film ispirato alla vita della giovane miliardaria Whitney Wolfe Herd, ex CEO di Bumble. Lily James sarà la protagonista di un film dedicato alla storia di Whitney Wolfe Herd, che ha fondato ed è stata CEO di Bumble, la piattaforma dedicata ... Continua a leggere>>
Gavin and Stacey to return for final episode on Christmas Day - In an Instagram post, writer and star james Corden shared an image of him and fellow creator Ruth Jones with a 2024 script titled: “Gavin and Stacey: The finale.” He wrote: “Some news ... It’s ... Continua a leggere>>
Gavin and Stacey to return for last episode on Christmas Day - In an Instagram post, writer and star james Corden shared an image of him and fellow creator Ruth Jones with a 2024 script titled: “Gavin and Stacey: The finale.” He wrote: “Some news… It’s official!! Continua a leggere>>
United Methodists 'do not condone corporal punishment,' Oklahoma bishop says - It goes on to state that “children must eventually develop their own ... That is our purpose. Bishop james G. Nunn is the episcopal leader for the Oklahoma Area of The United Methodist Church. Continua a leggere>>