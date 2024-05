Baby Lasagna all’Eurovision 2024 - chi è il cantante della Croazia

Who will win Eurovision 2024 Here are Euronews Culture's predictions - That's the whole point of Eurovision. We used to be a continent. Before we even discuss the song, it’s clear the Croats are onto something by electing an act called baby lasagna to represent them. Is ... Continua a leggere>>

Who will win Eurovision 2024 The odds on our favourites - Eurovision is back, and what a night it is, a marathon of mad pop music performed by people dressed as if they are entertaining children at a sugar-rush birthday party. Derided for years, the contest ... Continua a leggere>>

Eurosong, ma quanto ci costeresti - Svizzera fra i favoriti dei bookmaker quest’anno grazie a Nemo - Un eventuale successo, il primo dopo 36 anni, richiederebbe importanti risorse alla SSR per l’edizione 2025 ... Continua a leggere>>