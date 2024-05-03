Anne Hathaway torna protagonista del romance anche sul red carpet (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024)AnneHathaway continua a sorprendere e questa volta è di ritorno al romance e sul red carpet con The Idea of You, un film sentimentale di Prime Video.
AnneHathaway è un talento versatile in quel di Hollywood. Ha dimostrato di essere una perfetta rappresentante del romance sul grande schermo, ma di non temere generi differenti, spaziando tra drammatico e thriller senza mai smarrire la strada. Classe ’82, è di ritorno su Prime Video questa volta protagonista di un film sentimentale. Si intitola The Idea of You ed è tratto dall’omonimo romanzo che racconta la storia d’amore tra una madre quarantenne e un front-man di una boy band popolare sulla ventina. Nonostante la differenza d’età e di mondi, troveranno il modo di vivere ...Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmag
