Anne Hathaway torna protagonista del romance anche sul red carpet

(Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024)continua a sorprendere e questa volta è di ritorno ale sul redcon The Idea of You, un film sentimentale di Prime Video.è un talento versatile in quel di Hollywood. Ha dimostrato di essere una perfetta rappresentante delsul grande schermo, ma di non temere generi differenti, spaziando tra drammatico e thriller senza mai smarrire la strada. Classe ’82, è di ritorno su Prime Video questa voltadi un film sentimentale. Si intitola The Idea of You ed è tratto dall’omonimo romanzo che racconta la storia d’amore tra una madre quarantenne e un front-man di una boy band popolare sulla ventina. Nonostante la differenza d’età e di mondi, troveranno il modo di vivere ...

