Al via Mindie – Independent Minds Fest 2024 dal 9 maggio al Teatro Lo Spazio

via Mindie

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a romadailynews©

Fonte : romadailynews
Al via “Mindie – Independent Minds Fest 2024” dal 9 maggio al Teatro Lo Spazio (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) AL VIA AL Teatro LO Spazio MindieIndependent Minds Fest 2024 Primi appuntamenti con SPOTLIGHT ON WOMEN con Silvia Di Stefano, Miriam Stranieri e Ylenia Albanese 9 maggio ore 21 CHI HA RUBATO PRIMAVERA di Lena Biolcati con la regia Silvia Di Stefano 10 maggio ore 21 Teatro Lo Spazio-Roma   Torna a Roma al Teatro Lo Spazio, dal 9 al 24 maggio, la nuova edizione del MindieIndependent Minds Fest 2024, rassegna di Musical Off a cura di Andrea Palotto e del direttore artistico del Teatro Lo Spazio Manuel Paruccini. L’idea nasce e ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su romadailynews
Notizie su altre fonti: independent minds

Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘laugh-free’ Unfrosted slammed by critics as ‘one of decade’s worst movies’ - Roeper expressed his surprise that “Seinfeld, one of the sharpest and most observant comedic minds of his generation ... Earlier this week, The independent’s Adam White argued that Seinfeld was wrong ... Continua a leggere>>

To Tik or not to Tok Europe’s disinformation dilemma - the fight against online disinformation has risen to the top of EU leaders’ minds. French President Emmanuel Macron called on the EU to create a “digital democratic order” and proposed an age limit of ... Continua a leggere>>

Churchill Downs independent Director Acquires 24% More Stock - Potential Churchill Downs Incorporated ( NASDAQ:CHDN) shareholders may wish to note that the independent Director, Paul Varga, recently bought US$495k worth of stock, paying US$130 for each share. Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video via Mindie
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.