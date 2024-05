Abnormal Desire 2023 Vivere per ciò che siamo

Family Friendly Level-5 Boss Would Love to Make Violent, Erotic Games - The boss of Level-5, the Japanese developer best known for family-friendly titles like Professor Layton, Ni no Kuni, and Yokai Watch, apparently has that dog in him, proclaiming his desire to develop ... Continua a leggere>>

Level-5 CEO Expressed Interest in Creating Explicit & Violent Games - In a surprising twist, Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino expressed a desire to create more mature video games in ... like erotic games and 18+ games with violence… I do, there’s an ‘abnormal world’ inside of ... Continua a leggere>>