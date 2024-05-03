13 Bombs | la recensione dell' action movie indonesiano in streaming su Netflix

13 Bombs: la recensione dell'action movie indonesiano in streaming su Netflix (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) Presentato in anteprima al Far East Film Fest di Udine, debutta sulla piattaforma questo imperfetto ma affascinante film diretto dal giovane Angga Dwimas Sasongko, la cui capacità di girare scene d'azione esplosive e adrenaliniche non sfigura se messa a confronto con modelli ben più blasonati. La recensione di 13 Bombs di Federico Gironi.
