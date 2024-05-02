WWE | Ufficiale la firma di Erick Rowan - futuro al fianco di Uncle Howdy?

WWE Ufficiale

WWE: Ufficiale la firma di Erick Rowan, futuro al fianco di Uncle Howdy? (Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) Se ne parlava da diverse settimane e adesso ci sarebbe anche l’ufficialità. L’autorevole sito PW Insider ha annunciato infatti pochi minuti fa che Erick Rowan ha ufficialmente firmato con la WWE. Rowan fa così ritorno in federazione dopo il licenziamento del 2020, dovuto a tagli economici in piena pandemia, dopo aver girato un po’ il mondo indie con qualche apparizione anche in AEW con il nome Erick Redbeard. Wyatt 6 all’orizzonte? Contestualmente alle voci su un suo ritorno in queste settimane si è vociferato che Erick Rowan potrebbe entrare a far parte della futura stable di Uncle Howdy, character interpretato da Bo Dallas, fratello di Bray Wyatt con cui Rowan ha condiviso la sua prima avventura in WWE ...
