WWE | Ufficiale la firma di Erick Rowan - futuro al fianco di Uncle Howdy?

(Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) Se ne parlava da diverse settimane e adesso ci sarebbe anche l’ufficialità. L’autorevole sito PW Insider ha annunciato infatti pochi minuti fa cheha ufficialmenteto con la WWE.fa così ritorno in federazione dopo il licenziamento del 2020, dovuto a tagli economici in piena pandemia, dopo aver girato un po’ il mondo indie con qualche apparizione anche in AEW con il nomeRedbeard. Wyatt 6 all’orizzonte? Contestualmente alle voci su un suo ritorno in queste settimane si è vociferato chepotrebbe entrare a far parte della futura stable di, character interpretato da Bo Dallas, fratello di Bray Wyatt con cuiha condiviso la sua prima avventura in WWE ...

WWE Welcomes Back erick rowan with a Fresh Contract - Industry sources like PW Insider confirm that erick rowan has penned a new contract with WWE, signifying a celebrated return to the ring. This development is bound to elicit joy among the WWE universe ...

