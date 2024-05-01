WWE: Possibile rottura del naso per Jacy Jayne ad NXT (Di mercoledì 1 maggio 2024)
Ieri notte è andata in scena la Night 2 di NXT Spring Breakin. Tra i match in programma quello che ha visto affrontarsi JacyJayne e Thea Hail. La vittoria è andata a quest’ultima che è riuscita a sottomettere l’avversaria con una kimura lock. Poi subito dopo la fine del match, Thea è stata aggredita da Fallon Henley. JacyJayne, invece, è uscita malconcia dal match, visibilmente sanguinante dal naso.
Possibilerottura del nasoJacyJayne è uscita malconcia dal match di ieri notte ad NXT Spring Breakin. La sensazione è possa aver riportato la rottura del naso con le telecamere che hanno indugiato su di lei, subito dopo la fine dell’incontro, visibilmente sanguinante. La ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
