Wishew, il «social che avvera i desideri» fondato da tre italiani (e sponsorizzato da Del Vecchio Jr) (Di mercoledì 1 maggio 2024) C’è un nuovo social negli Stati Uniti. Si chiama Wishew ed è stato sviluppato da una startup londinese fondata da tre italiani: Giacomo Vose (39 anni), Antonino Risicato (29 anni) e Vincenzo De Caro (29). Il loro progetto è riuscito a catturare l’interesse di Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, figlio del fondatore di Luxottica e attuale Chief Strategy Officer dell’azienda di famiglia. Tramite la sua azienda LMDV Capital, Del Vecchio Jr. è diventato il principale investitore del nuovo social network, che ha raccolto oltre 50mila iscritti in sole due settimane prima del lancio. Il debutto vero e proprio della piattaforma è avvenuto lunedì 29 aprile, in occasione del World Wish Day, anniversario della fondazione internazionale Make-A-Wish, che realizza i ...
