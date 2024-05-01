The Fall Guy - Ryan Gosling è di nuovo Beavis sul red carpet della premiere VIDEO

The Fall

The Fall Guy, Ryan Gosling è di nuovo Beavis sul red carpet della premiere [VIDEO] (Di mercoledì 1 maggio 2024) Sul red carpet di The Fall Guy, nuovo action movie con Ryan Gosling e Emily Blunt, il protagonista si è presentato sul red carpet nei panni di Beavis della serie animata Beavis & Butt-Head, insieme all’attore Mikey Day (il finto Butt-hea). I due avevano impersonato i due iconici lavativi della tv in un divertente sketch del Saturday Night Live. Ve ne avevamo parlato qui: durante un finto programma giornalistico dedicato all’intelligenza artificiale, i due divertenti personaggi, nascosti tra il pubblico, distraevano, con le loro espressioni ebeti, l’esperto invitato in trasmissione, il quale non poteva credere ai propri occhi, vedendo Beavis & Butt-head prendere vita. Ryan ...
