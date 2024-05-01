Pearl skin - il trend make-up cugino della glass skin

Come ottenere la pelle effetto perla - Hearst e le terze parti usano i cookies e le tecnologie simili (“Cookies”) su questo sito. Alcuni Cookies sono necessari per il corretto funzionamento del sito e per fornirti i nostri contenuti; quest ...

Continua a leggere>>

We Unlocked The Secret To Achieving The pearl skin Trend - Glowing skin has always been a beauty staple, but just like fashion trends, it undergoes exciting transformations. Say hello to the new pearl skin trend of 2024, stepping up the game from glazed ...

Continua a leggere>>

pearl skin is the Luminous Makeup Trend We're Obsessed With For Spring & Summer 2024 - Glass skin meets mermaidcore meets soft glam with TikTok's latest beauty obsession: pearl skin. From luminous highlights to silky finishes, here's everything you need to achieve the luxurious look.

Continua a leggere>>