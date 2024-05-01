Pearl skin - il trend make-up cugino della glass skin

Pearl skin

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
Pearl skin, il trend make-up cugino della glass skin (Di mercoledì 1 maggio 2024) Si chiama Pearl skin ed è la nuovissima tendenza beauty che arriva da Tik Tok. Molto simile alla glass skin, si differenzia da quest’ultima per alcuni dettagli: il primo è la scelta di colori. Che virano su avorio e champagne, riprendendo i tipici colori iridescenti delle perle. Cos’è la Pearl skin? Ma cos’è la Pearl skin? Siamo sempre nell’ambito del finish naturale, che esaltano la bellezza della pelle con un piccolo tocco di luminosità. Questa tecnica si basa sull’equilibrio tra base sottile, invisibile e omogenea, e l’iridescenza in punti strategici del volto. Molto simile alla glass skin, con quest’ultima ha ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
Notizie su altre fonti: skin pearl
  • Pearl skin

    I giorni della Pelle opaca, della cipria e dei fondotinta mattificanti sono finiti. Con la Glass Skin in stile Hailey Bieber che è, ormai, molto più di una tendenza passeggera, la ricerca della luminosità è diventata un vero e proprio bisogno per beauty addicted e non solo. L’obiettivo è dare ...
    Continua a leggere>>

Come ottenere la pelle effetto perla - Hearst e le terze parti usano i cookies e le tecnologie simili (“Cookies”) su questo sito. Alcuni Cookies sono necessari per il corretto funzionamento del sito e per fornirti i nostri contenuti; quest ...
Continua a leggere>>

We Unlocked The Secret To Achieving The pearl skin Trend - Glowing skin has always been a beauty staple, but just like fashion trends, it undergoes exciting transformations. Say hello to the new pearl skin trend of 2024, stepping up the game from glazed ...
Continua a leggere>>

pearl skin is the Luminous Makeup Trend We're Obsessed With For Spring & Summer 2024 - Glass skin meets mermaidcore meets soft glam with TikTok's latest beauty obsession: pearl skin. From luminous highlights to silky finishes, here's everything you need to achieve the luxurious look.
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Pearl skin
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.