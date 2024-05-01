LIVE – Alcaraz-Rublev 0-0 - quarti di finale Masters 1000 Madrid | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

(Di mercoledì 1 maggio 2024) Ile latestuale di, incontro valevole per idideldi2024 (terra rossa in altura). Lo spagnolo, numero tre del ranking mondiale, è reduce dalla maratona di quasi tre ore per avere la meglio nei confronti del bombardiere tedesco Jan-Lennard Struff. Il russo, invece, ha approfittato di un tabellone favorevole e deve ancora perdere un singolo set in questa settimana abbondante di competizione. I due si sono già scontrati lo scorso novembre nel round robin delle ATP Finals di Torino, con l’allievo di Juan Carlos Ferrero che riuscì ad imporsi in due parziali. Anche in questa circostanza a partire favorito secondo le quote dei bookmakers sarà proprio, ...

live! Tennis, Madrid Masters 1000 day 8: live blog, aggiornamenti in tempo reale, risultati - Si apre con il derby kazako Putintseva-Rybakina, a seguire l’appuntamento ormai fisso nel pomeriggio per il pubblico madrileno con Alcaraz, che stavolta sfida Rublev; alla sera la giovane promessa ...

Leggi su (eurosport)

How to watch Rublev vs. Alcaraz in the 2024 Madrid Open online for free - There are plenty of interesting matchups, but the battle between Andrey Rublev and Carlos Alcaraz might be the best. Alcaraz is seen by many as the heir to Nadal's throne, after all. If you want to ...

Leggi su (mashable)

Andrey Rublev vs Carlos Alcaraz, live info and stats - Masters 1000 Madrid 2024 live. Follow today's live match between Andrey Rublev vs Carlos Alcaraz of Quarter-finals.

Leggi su (en.as)