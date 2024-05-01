Gaza - Blinken di nuovo da Netanyahu Il premier Israeliano | Non accetteremo un accordo con Hamas che includa la fine della guerra

Prosecutors say teen charged in Sydney church stabbing plotted attack on Jewish community - Australian prosecutors argued on Wednesday that a 15-year-old involved in a stabbing at a Sydney court wanted to attack Jewish community members but his attorney said his talk was nothing more than ...

Leggi su (upi)

blinken Arrives in Israel—and Finds a Stronger netanyahu - Secretary of State Antony blinken is beginning a visit to Israel to press for a cease-fire deal in the Gaza Strip, and finding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin netanyahu in a stronger position with its ...

Leggi su (msn)

blinken meets netanyahu in Israel as he ramps up efforts for a ceasefire deal - US Secretary of State Antony blinken began another round of high-stakes talks in Israel on Wednesday as the US seeks to ratchet up the pressure on Hamas to accept a ceasefire and hostage release deal, ...

Leggi su (msn)