Gaza - Blinken di nuovo da Netanyahu Il premier Israeliano | Non accetteremo un accordo con Hamas che includa la fine della guerra

Il primo ministro israeliano, Benjamin Netanyahu ha detto al segretario di Stato Usa, Antony Blinken, che non accetterà un accordo che includa la fine della guerra ad Hamas. Se Hamas non rinuncia a questa richiesta, ha scritto su X un reporter del sito americano Axios, citando funzionari ...
Leggi su (lanotiziagiornale)
Il segretario di Stato Usa ha ribadito l'opposizione di Washington ad un potenziale attacco delle Idf a Rafah
Leggi su (ilgiornale)
E' terminato a Gerusalemme il lungo incontro tra il premier Benyamin Netanyahu e il segretario di stato Usa Antony Blinken. Lo ha fatto sapere l'ufficio di Netanyahu. Secondo alcuni fonti Usa citate dai media, nel faccia a faccia Blinken ha ribadito l'opposizione dell'amministrazione di Joe Biden ...
Leggi su (gazzettadelsud)
Prosecutors say teen charged in Sydney church stabbing plotted attack on Jewish community - Australian prosecutors argued on Wednesday that a 15-year-old involved in a stabbing at a Sydney court wanted to attack Jewish community members but his attorney said his talk was nothing more than ...
Leggi su (upi)
blinken Arrives in Israel—and Finds a Stronger netanyahu - Secretary of State Antony blinken is beginning a visit to Israel to press for a cease-fire deal in the Gaza Strip, and finding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin netanyahu in a stronger position with its ...
Leggi su (msn)
blinken meets netanyahu in Israel as he ramps up efforts for a ceasefire deal - US Secretary of State Antony blinken began another round of high-stakes talks in Israel on Wednesday as the US seeks to ratchet up the pressure on Hamas to accept a ceasefire and hostage release deal, ...
Leggi su (msn)