Gaza, Blinken di nuovo da Netanyahu. Il premier Israeliano: «Non accetteremo un accordo con Hamas che includa la fine della guerra» (Di mercoledì 1 maggio 2024) Israele non accetterà un accordo con Hamas per porre fine alla guerra. Lo ha detto il primo ministro Israeliano, Benjamin Netanyahu, durante il bilaterale con il Segretario di Stato Usa Antony Blinken. A riferirlo è stato il giornalista Barak Ravid su Axios, citando fonti statunitensi e israeliane. Secondo il premier se il partito-milizia non abbasserà le sue richiesta non ci sarà alcun accordo e l’Idf entrerà a Gaza. Ancora una volta sembra, così, naufragare l’intesa per un cessate il fuoco sulla Striscia. Hamas vuole garanzie da parte di Israele, scriveva ieri Hareetz, citando fonti vicine all’organizzazione, prima di concludere un accordo per il rilascio degli ostaggi: «Vogliamo la ...
