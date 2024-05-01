Europa League - gli auguri di Macron al Marsiglia e Mbemba

Europa League, gli auguri di Macron al Marsiglia e Mbemba (Di mercoledì 1 maggio 2024) Europa League, il presidente Macron, tifosissimo dell’Olympique Marsiglia in vista della semifinale contro l’Atalanta Emmanuel Macron, in occasione di un incontro con all’Eliseo con il presidente della Repubblica Democratica del Congo Felix Tshisekedi, ha avuto un momento per fare gli auguri al Marsiglia, squadra per cui fa il tifo e al suo capitano, il congolese
