Daniel Radcliffe risponde a J.K. Rowling sulle posizioni transfobiche: “Mi rattrista” (Di mercoledì 1 maggio 2024) Daniel Radcliffe ha risposto alla recenti dichiarazioni transfobiche di J.K. Rowling dicendo apertamente che le posizioni dell’autrice di Harry Potter lo “rattristano”. L’attore ha aggiunto anche che quattro anni fa si schierò apertamente con la comunità trans per tutelarla dall’impatto negativo che i commenti di Rowling hanno avuto su di essa. “Mi rattrista davvero” – ha detto Radcliffe a The Atlantic, sottolineando che non ha più avuto alcun contatto con la scrittrice da quando lei ha iniziato ad esporsi contro la comunità trans, spiegando che preferisce ricordare la persona che ha conosciuto ai tempi di Harry Potter, “i libri che ha scritto, il mondo che ha creato”. La scrittrice JK Rowling – Foto: Andrew Milligan – ...
