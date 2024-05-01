Ciclismo | Bernal conferma la presenza al Tour de France - vinse la Grande Boucle nel 2019

Dopo un infortunio gravissimo e dubbi a non finire, Egan Bernal sta dando risposte davvero confortanti e importanti. Il ciclista colombiano, infatti, ha iniziato il 2024 nella maniera migliore, facendo intravedere sprazzi del “vero” Egan Bernal. Certo, il fuoriclasse che aveva vinto il Tour de ...
Who will win the Giro d'Italia white jersey with Pogacar no longer young enough - Now looking to become the next maglia bianca winner will be a whole host of young talent including, Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike), Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) and Luke Plapp (Jayco ...
La Ineos Grenadiers punta su bernal al tour de France 2024 - E' servito un ottimo avvio di stagione per convincere la dirigenza della Ineos-Grenadiers: Egan bernal sarà al via del tour de France 2024 ...
Rodriguez wins tour de Romandie as Godon edges final stage - Ineos Grenadier rider Carlos Rodriguez won the tour de Romandie on Sunday as Dorian Godon took the sprint in the fifth and final stage in Vernier, near Geneva. Sunday provided a second stage win of ...
