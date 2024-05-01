Ciclismo | Bernal conferma la presenza al Tour de France - vinse la Grande Boucle nel 2019

(Di mercoledì 1 maggio 2024) Eganparteciperà al prossimode, al via il 29 giugno. Il colombiano, che ha vinto lanel, è stato vittima di un grave incidente in allenamento nel gennaio 2022. Ritornerà in pista con la squadra Ineos. “Ho finito la prima parte della stagione, ora sono in Colombia per qualche giorno per preparare un belde”, ha scritto suo social il 27enne. Nel 2024,ha ottenuto un buon terzo posto al Giro della Catalogna, vinto dallo sloveno Tadej Pogacar. SportFace.

