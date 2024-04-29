Hercules, i primi dettagli sul remake in live-action Disney (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) I registi produrranno il live-action che dovrebbe vedere Guy Ritchie alla regia Oltre a essere impegnati sui sequel di Tyler Rake e The Gray Man, i fratelli Russo saranno anche tra i produttori del remake in live-actionDisney di Hercules, la pellicola d'animazione uscita nelle sale nel 1997. Con così tanti progetti realizzati e altrettanti in cantiere, si può quindi dire che le loro scelte per i progetti post-Marvel sono state varie - ma qual è la spinta dietro queste decisioni, e vorranno mai affrontare di nuovo un franchise già affermato? Quando è stata posta loro questa domanda, i Russo hanno chiarito che la loro attenzione è ora rivolta a un tipo …Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Notizie su altre fonti: live-action hercules
live-actionhercules Remake Release Date Rumors: When Is It Coming Out - Ever since reports of a live-actionhercules Remake being made under Guy Ritchie’s purview hit the web, viewers have wondered about the film’s release date and when it could be coming out. Here’s all ... Continua a leggere>>
Russo Brothers Waiting On Script For Disney’s live-action ‘hercules’ - hercules is still going the distance. The post Russo Brothers Waiting On Script For Disney’s live-action ‘hercules’ appeared first on Geek Culture. Continua a leggere>>
hercules: I fratelli Russo rivelano cosa sta accadendo al remake live-action - I registi di Avengers: Endgame, Joe e Anthony Russo, hanno aggiornato sullo stato delle cose del remake live action di hercules! Continua a leggere>>