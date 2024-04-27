Zendaya indossa Challengers | il poster del film diventa un vestito

Zendaya indossa

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a fanpage©

Fonte : fanpage
Zendaya indossa Challengers: il poster del film diventa un vestito (Di sabato 27 aprile 2024) Challengers prende vita sul corpo di Zendaya: l'attrice ha indossato un abito col poster del suo nuovo film, diretto da Luca Guadagnino.
Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpage
Notizie su altre fonti: zendaya poster

The Internet Has Jokes for Fake 'Challengers' Movie poster Going Viral - The fan-made poster also garnered a ton of not-so-serious, comedic reactions on X, where people got off all types of jokes and more. Check out some of the most hilarious responses to the viral movie ...
Continua a leggere>>

Dead Boy Detectives Review - Two teenage ghosts, who instead of moving on to the next realm choose to stay back on earth after their death. As they start cracking mysterious cases for their supernatural clients, a friendly ...
Continua a leggere>>

How to get zendaya's 'I Told Ya' Challengers t-shirt - In Challengers, Josh O'Connor's character Patrick wears a grey T-shirt with the words 'I Told Ya', which we later also see on zendaya's character (while the two are having a relationship).
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Zendaya indossa
Ultime notizie
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.