Ulysses Grant

Ulysses Grant, l’abile comandante che divenne a 46 anni Presidente degli Usa (Di sabato 27 aprile 2024) Nella storia degli Stati Uniti, è accaduto spesso che un militare, per i suoi meriti, ascendesse alle più alte cariche politiche: è successo per Theodore Roosevelt, per Ike Eisenhower e, soprattutto, per Ulysses Grant, l’uomo che sconfisse i Confederati nella guerra civile americana. Grant nacque il 27 aprile del 1822, in Ohio, da una famiglia Wasp, i cui antenati erano giunti nel Nuovo Mondo soltanto 10 anni dopo i pellegrini del Mayflower. Il padre faceva il conciatore, ma la famiglia Grant aveva una notevole tradizione militare, così, il giovane Ulysses, venne mandato a studiare la guerra a Westpoint. E la guerra la studiò davvero bene, se l’Unione trovò in lui l’uomo giusto per controbattere la brillantissima strategia del comandante confederato ...
