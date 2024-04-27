TNA | BROKEN Matt sostituisce l’infortunato Nic Nemeth A Under Siege sarà guerra contro il System

(Di sabato 27 aprile 2024) Lo scorso giovedì la TNA ha dato inizio ad una serie di annunci in merito la card di. L’evento subirà però una variante non da poco. Subito dopo il main eventEddie Edwards visto a iMPACT, Nicè stato attaccato dalriportando un infortunio al collo e quindi costretto dai medici a non poter lottare per il prossimo PLE della compagnia. Durante il segmento visibile qui sotto,Hardy è accorso in “difesa” di Nic per sostituirlo, una mossa accettata dal DOA Santino Marella e quindi advedremo ile gli Speedball Mountain. BREAKING: After a stunning attack by The ...

