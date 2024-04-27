Stream | il film dal team di Terrifier arriverà ad agosto

Stream film

Stream: il film dal team di Terrifier arriverà ad agosto (Di sabato 27 aprile 2024) Il film horror Stream, dei produttori del franchise di successo Terrifier, si è assicurato l’uscita nelle sale americane, canadesi e messicane il 21 agosto tramite Iconic Events Releasing. La produzione ha riunito quasi l’intera troupe di Terrifier 2, dagli assistenti di produzione al produttore Phil Falcone, al compositore Paul Wiley e al mago degli effetti speciali e produttore, Damien Leone. Il regista del film Michael Leavy è stato produttore, attore e AD del sequel di Terrifier. La trama recita: “Mentre i Keenan cercano di ricomporre la loro famiglia, entrano involontariamente in un gioco di vita o di morte. Con quattro assassini squilibrati che pattugliano i corridoi del loro hotel e competono per gli omicidi più creativi, le probabilità sono decisamente ...
