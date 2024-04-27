SMITE 2 | Annunciato il weekend per gli Alpha Tester

SMITE Annunciato

SMITE 2: Annunciato il weekend per gli Alpha Tester (Di sabato 27 aprile 2024) Titan Forge Games ha svelato oggi che il primo Alpha weekend di SMITE 2 si terrà dal 2 al 5 maggio. Questo evento tanto atteso darà ai giocatori l’opportunità di immergersi nell’universo della mitologia e sperimentare le nuove caratteristiche del gioco. SMITE 2 – Gamerbrain.netSMITE 2 in priva con l’Alpha weekend I bundle della Founder’s Edition sono ora disponibili per l’acquisto, garantendo l’accesso all’evento e una serie di vantaggi esclusivi. Il primo evento Alpha weekend includerà 14 divinità giocabili e la rinnovata modalità di gioco Conquista. I giocatori avranno l’opportunità di sperimentare le meccaniche di gioco aggiornate e testare le proprie abilità contro altri partecipanti. Gli eventi Alpha ...
