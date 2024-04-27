National Billiard Challenge di scena a Maddaloni

National Billiard

“National Billiard Challenge” di scena a Maddaloni (Di sabato 27 aprile 2024) Tempo di lettura: 2 minutiAl via stamane al Villaggio dei Ragazzi la sesta ed ultima prova del 24º National Billiard Challenge di stecca a cinque birilli. Ai nastri di partenza sui biliardi allestiti dall’azienda “Maurizio Landolfo” 900 atleti provenienti da tutte le regioni d’Italia. Campioni del calibro di Matteo Gualemi, Andrea Quarta, Michele Gotta, Santi Caratozzolo, Michelangelo Aiello e Pierluigi Sagnella, che occupano i primi posti nella classifica iridata, si stanno affrontando per conquistare le finali del Campionato Italiano in programma nel mese di giugno a Saint-Vincent. L’evento sportivo, organizzato  dalla Federazione Italiana Sport Biliardo e Bowling (FISBB) e patrocinato dalla Regione Campania e dal Comune di Maddaloni, terminerà Domenica 5 Maggio. Presenti, tra gli altri, il Sindaco di ...
