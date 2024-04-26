United Rugby Championship | le Zebre Parma provano a fermare i Glasgow Warriors

Si disputa questo weekend il quart’ultimo turno della stagione regolare dell’United Rugby Championship e l’avvincente corsa ai playoff entra veramente nel vivo. Con Leinster e Glasgow nettamente avanti, il Munster abbastanza tranquillo, di fatto ci sono otto squadre in corsa per gli altri cinque ...
Si è disputata a Monigo la sfida valevole per la quattordicesima giornata dell’United Rugby Championship e sul terreno sono scese in campo la Benetton Treviso e i Newport Dragons. Per i veneti l’occasione, e l’obbligo, di conquistare punti pesanti in chiave playoff, mentre Newport cercava un ...
Torna l’United Rugby Championship dopo la sosta per le coppe europee e la Benetton Treviso torna in campo sabato pomeriggio a Monigo, ospitando i gallesi di Newport. Una sfida, quella contro i Dragons, sulla carta non impossibile per Umaga e compagni, chiamati dunque a vincere e possibilmente ...
John Mitchell: England ready for ‘arm-wrestle’ with France for Six Nations title - England are ready for an “arm-wrestle” when they bid to land a sixth successive Guinness Women’s Six Nations title on Saturday. Unbeaten rivals France stand between the Red Roses and a third Grand ...
Emiliano Boffelli returns for Edinburgh while Stormers and Dragons stalwarts hit big milestones - The 2023/24 United rugby championship season rumbles on this weekend with Round 15’s action which includes the highly anticipated clash between the Stormers and table-toppers Leinster at DHL Stadium ...
Bartosz Zmarzlik not distracted by Speedway records as defending champion focuses on season opener - As the opening round of 2024 Speedway GP World championship kicks off in Croatia this weekend ... UEFA Conference League, Gallagher Premiership rugby, Investec Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, ...
