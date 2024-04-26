TikTok insights | bando TikTok in USA

Snap beats first-quarter expectations, shares jump 25% - Snap exceeded revenue and user growth expectations, with shares spiking 25%. Improved ad system and user interaction drove Q1 revenue to $1.2 billion. Daily Snapchat users increased to 422 million, ...

tiktok Ban Marketers Brace for Impact - The legislation includes two sections: the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act and the Protecting Americans’ Data from 2024, which will require ByteDance, the tech ...

Scientists Can Now See Inside a Single Cancer Cell - A team in the UK has found a new window into cancer, thanks to a novel imaging technique that allows them to take a detailed look at the fatty cargo inside a single tumor cell. The tech could make it ...

