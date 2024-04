Spending review governo - la scuola si stringe la cinghia | nuovi tagli in arrivo Oltre 90 milioni in meno per asili nido e formazione insegnanti

2024 Chevrolet Suburban Lives for Road Trips - The 2024 Chevrolet Suburban High Country 4WD with seating for seven can be optioned with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six, delivering impressive fuel economy over the standard gasoline V8. In High ...

Continua a leggere>>

Virginia Board of Education approves $25.4M for six new lab schools - The Virginia Board of Education approved $25.4 million for six new lab schools Thursday. State officials accelerated the approval process to use the existing lab school funding before the current ...

Continua a leggere>>

Chalmers’ narrow budget path is now in peril - The sudden change in the interest rate outlook this week could be political dynamite for the Albanese government and the budget.

Continua a leggere>>