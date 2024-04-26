Reuters | ByteDance preferisce chiudere TikTok che venderlo Il suo algoritmo è troppo prezioso

Reuters: ByteDance preferisce chiudere TikTok che venderlo. Il suo algoritmo è troppo prezioso (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) La casa madre di TikTok a oggi esclude ogni possibilità di cedere l'attività a una società per rispettare la nuova legge statunitense...
