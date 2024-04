Red Bull shock | Adrian Newey lascia il team!

F1, Red bull: "newey è sotto contratto fino alla fine del 2025" - "Adrian newey e' sotto contratto almeno fino alla fine del 2025 e non siamo a conoscenza di un suo arrivo in altre squadre". La Red bull ...

newey has already expressed his desire to work with Hamilton - Adrian newey is set to leave Red bull Racing, and potentially make a move to Ferrari. newey has expressed in the past his desire to work with Lewis Hamilton, who will be leaving Mercedes for Ferrari ...

Formula One: Red bull's legendary engineer Adrian newey on cusp of joining Ferrari - Reports - Various media outlets confirmed that Adrian newey -- one of the greatest engineers Formula One has ever seen -- is set to depart from Red bull at the end of the ongoing season. Notably, he was signed ...

