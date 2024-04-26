Playoff Nba - Denver vola sul 3-0 contro i Lakers Embiid e Banchero super

Gli Highlights del match tra Los Angeles Lakers e Denver Nuggets 105-112, che vale il 3-0 nella serie per Nikola Jokic e compagni. Aaron Gordon chiude da miglior realizzatore con 29 punti e 15 rimbalzi, mentre il fenomeno serbo sfiora la tripla doppia con 24 punti, 15 rimbalzi e 9 assist. Promosso ...
Niente da fare. I Lakers non si svegliano neanche a Los Angeles e subiscono la sconfitta del 3-0 nella serie per 105-112 in gara-3 contro i Denver Nuggets. A fare la differenza sono le stelle dei campioni in carica. Aaron Gordon è il miglior realizzatore con 29 punti e 15 rimbalzi, mentre Nikola ...
Sono tre le partite della notte per i Playoff NBA. I Denver Nuggets mettono probabilmente la parola fine sulla stagione dei Los Angeles Lakers, vincendo anche gara-3 alla Crypto.com Arena e portandosi 3-0 nella serie. Finisce 112-115 per Jokic e compagni, che partono male, ma ribaltano poi il ...
NBA roundup: Sixers trip Knicks behind Joel Embiid’s 50 - Joel Embiid set a playoff career high with 50 points to lift host Philadelphia ... Nuggets 112, Lakers 105 Nikola Jokic compiled 24 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists as denver moved one win away ...
D’Angelo Russell has strange bench moment in middle of Lakers’ playoff disaster - Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell appeared to be on his phone on the bench during a team huddle in Thursday’s Game 3 loss to the Nuggets.
denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers picks, predictions: Who wins Game 4 of NBA playoffs - NBA playoffs picks, predictions, odds, TV channel, how to watch denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers Western Conference game Saturday, April 27.
