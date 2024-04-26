Playoff Nba - Denver vola sul 3-0 contro i Lakers Embiid e Banchero super

(Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Milano, 26 aprile 2024 - INuggets sconfiggono ianche in gara 3 e si portano ad una sola vittoria dalla qualificazione alle semifinali della Western Conference. Decisamente più aperte invece le serienella Eastern Conference, dove Orlando e Philadelphia accorciano le distanze rispettivamenteCleveland e New York. Intanto la lega assegna il terzo premio individuale di questa stagione: Stephen Curry si aggiudica il riconoscimento di "Clutch Player", ossia il giocatore più decisivo nei finali punto a punto dell’anno. Dietro di lui si posiziona DeMar DeRozan.ad un passo dall'eliminazione Cominciamo dalla vittoria dei campioni in carica a Los Angeles. A scattare meglio dai blocchi sono i gialloviola, che al termine del primo periodo sono avanti di 10 lunghezze. ...

Niente da fare. I Lakers non si svegliano neanche a Los Angeles e subiscono la sconfitta del 3-0 nella serie per 105-112 in gara-3 contro i Denver Nuggets. A fare la differenza sono le stelle dei campioni in carica. Aaron Gordon è il miglior realizzatore con 29 punti e 15 rimbalzi, mentre Nikola ...

NBA roundup: Sixers trip Knicks behind Joel Embiid's 50 - Joel Embiid set a playoff career high with 50 points to lift host Philadelphia ... Nuggets 112, Lakers 105 Nikola Jokic compiled 24 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists as denver moved one win away ...

D'Angelo Russell has strange bench moment in middle of Lakers' playoff disaster - Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell appeared to be on his phone on the bench during a team huddle in Thursday's Game 3 loss to the Nuggets.

denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers picks, predictions: Who wins Game 4 of NBA playoffs - NBA playoffs picks, predictions, odds, TV channel, how to watch denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers Western Conference game Saturday, April 27.

