Playoff NBA 2024 - Phoenix Suns-Minnesota Timberwolves gara-3 stanotte in tv | canal - orario e streaming

Minnesota conferma il fattore campo e vince anche gara-2 contro Phoenix 105-93. Sei giocatori in doppia cifra per i Timberwolves. Per McDaniels sono 25 punti e 8 rimbalzi alla sirena. Conley aggiunge 18 punti, 4 rimbalzi e 4 assist. Solo 15 punti per Edwards, che tira con il 25% dal campo. Sponda ...
Nickeil Alexander-Walker is NBA's most underrated defender and biggest X-factor in timberwolves' title hopes - Don't let his modest 8.0 points per game during the regular season fool you. Alexander-Walker can turn a playoff series for the Wolves. He's the team's X-Factor and one of the keys to a long ...
2024 NBA playoffs bracket, schedule, games today, scores: Nuggets go up 3-0 on Lakers, 76ers get key win - The NBA playoffs are underway, and the reigning champion Nuggets are the closest team to the second round. Denver is up 3-0 in its first-round series against the Lakers, beating L.A. for the 11th ...
NBA Picks: Suns vs. timberwolves NBA playoffs | Game 3 Same Game Parlay – Friday, April 26 - In Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will play the Minnesota timberwolves. If you’re seeking parlay options, we list those for you below.Winning the spread, ...
