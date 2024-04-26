Novel fan puck revolutionises the world of sport

(Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) "Eisgenoss" accompanies ice hockey fans on their way to the 2026Championship in Switzerland ZURICH, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ice hockeywith an integrated chip is revolutionising theof. The Swiss ice hockey, known as an "Eisgenoss", which is being issued in a limited edition of gold, silver and conventional hard rubber, marks the beginning of a new era. The "Eisgenoss" symbolises the belief in the power ofto unite communities while paving the way for new opportunities for fan participation. It combines collector's value and technical innovation. Sales of this specialare also supporting young Swiss ice hockey talent. Thanks to an integrated chip, the "Eisgenoss" affords fans access to unique ...

Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame announces 2024 honorary class - Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame class will feature a variety of legendary athletes and teams ranging from hockey, soccer, and football.

Evan’s NHL Daily: A Legend Passes Away, Get The Brooms Out - The NHL said goodbye to a legend on Thursday, as Bob Cole, the longtime play-by-play man on hockey Night In Canada passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 90. Nathan MacKinnon and others ...

