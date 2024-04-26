Newcastle-Sheffield United sabato 27 aprile 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni - quot - pronostici

Chelsea boss Pochettino: No contact with owners in months - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino admits he's not spoken with the owners for months.The Blues face Aston Villa tomorrow night on the back of a 5-0 thrashing ...

Continua a leggere>>

'It's a poor season, not a poor football club' – Blades boss Wilder - Sheffield united will be relegated from the Premier League should they lose to Newcastle united at St James' Park on Saturday.

Continua a leggere>>

Newcastle united v Sheffield united Live TV – Global channel listings to watch on Saturday - Find out on which channel you will be able to watch Newcastle united v Sheffield united Live TV around the world on Saturday.

Continua a leggere>>