Nba - notte da dimenticare per i Lakers | Denver va sul 3-0 Brillano Banchero e Embiid | Philadelphia e Magic accorciano

Nba notte

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilfattoquotidiano©

Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano
Nba, notte da dimenticare per i Lakers: Denver va sul 3-0. Brillano Banchero e Embiid: Philadelphia e Magic accorciano (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Denver cala il tris a Los Angeles contro i Lakers. Nella terza partita di playoff di Nba, tra le due squadre, i Nuggets – campioni in carica – dominano e battono 115-112 i Lakers di Lebron James. È l’undicesima volta di fila che Denver vince lo scontro diretto con i gialloviola salendo 3-0 nella serie di primo turno playoff. Brilla, ancora una volta, Jokic, trascinatore indiscusso sfiorando la tripla doppia con 24 punti, 15 rimbalzi e 9 assist. Ma non solo il serbo. Nella notte di Los Angeles, pesano anche le doppie doppie di Aron Gordon, autore di 29 punti e 15 rimbalzi, e Michael Porter Jr. con 20 punti e 10 rimbalzi. I Lakers, ora, sono ad un passo dall’eliminazione. Non bastano per i gialloviola i 33 punti e i 15 rimbalzi di Anthony Davis. E nemmeno i 26 punti e 9 assist di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti: lakers denver
  • Nba notte

    Gli Highlights del match tra Los Angeles Lakers e Denver Nuggets 105-112, che vale il 3-0 nella serie per Nikola Jokic e compagni. Aaron Gordon chiude da miglior realizzatore con 29 punti e 15 rimbalzi, mentre il fenomeno serbo sfiora la tripla doppia con 24 punti, 15 rimbalzi e 9 assist. Promosso ...
    Continua a leggere>>

  • Nba notte

    Niente da fare. I Lakers non si svegliano neanche a Los Angeles e subiscono la sconfitta del 3-0 nella serie per 105-112 in gara-3 contro i Denver Nuggets. A fare la differenza sono le stelle dei campioni in carica. Aaron Gordon è il miglior realizzatore con 29 punti e 15 rimbalzi, mentre Nikola ...
    Continua a leggere>>

  • Nba notte

    Tra Denver Nuggets e Los Angeles Lakers è il remake della finale di Conference della scorsa stagione, vinta 4-0 dalla squadra del Colorado nella cavalcata trionfale verso il primo titolo Nba, e la domanda intorno a gara 3 non riguarda tanto l’esito della serie con Jokic e compagni avanti 2-0, ...
    Continua a leggere>>

Charles Barkley Sums Up lakers Demeanor Following Loss To Nuggets - LeBron James and the Los Angeles lakers have lost 12 straight games to the denver Nuggets after blowing yet another big lead in the series. The lakers now find themselves in a 3-0 hole as they lost to ...
Continua a leggere>>

Playoff NBA 2024, tutti i risultati della notte del 25 aprile! – VIDEO - Ecco tutti i risultati delle gare della notte del 25 aprile del primo turno di playoff NBA 2024. Super Embiid, denver mette due mani sulle semifinali.
Continua a leggere>>

denver Nuggets Star's Statement on Dominance Over lakers - The denver Nuggets took a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Los Angeles lakers on Thursday night. Defeating the lakers on their home floor, denver moved within one game of sweeping Los Angeles for ...
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Nba notte
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.