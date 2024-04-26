Nba - notte da dimenticare per i Lakers | Denver va sul 3-0 Brillano Banchero e Embiid | Philadelphia e Magic accorciano

Charles Barkley Sums Up lakers Demeanor Following Loss To Nuggets - LeBron James and the Los Angeles lakers have lost 12 straight games to the denver Nuggets after blowing yet another big lead in the series. The lakers now find themselves in a 3-0 hole as they lost to ...

Continua a leggere>>

Playoff NBA 2024, tutti i risultati della notte del 25 aprile! – VIDEO - Ecco tutti i risultati delle gare della notte del 25 aprile del primo turno di playoff NBA 2024. Super Embiid, denver mette due mani sulle semifinali.

Continua a leggere>>

denver Nuggets Star's Statement on Dominance Over lakers - The denver Nuggets took a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Los Angeles lakers on Thursday night. Defeating the lakers on their home floor, denver moved within one game of sweeping Los Angeles for ...

Continua a leggere>>