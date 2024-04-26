(Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Banchero ed Embiid trascinano Orlando e Philadelphia che sino sull'1-2 nelle rispettive serie playoff Nba NEW YORK (STATI UNITI) -dimezzano lo svantaggio e festeggiano il primo successo della serie, i campioni in carica prendono in largo. Questi i verdetti di gara 3 delle sfide

Nuggets push LeBron and Lakers to brink as Embiid's 50 points lead sixers over Knicks - THE DENVER NUGGETS rallied to push LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to the brink of elimination from the NBA playoffs on Thursday as the Philadelphia 76ers, fueled by 50 points from Joel Embiid ...

NBA Playoffs roundup: magic trip Cavaliers behind Banchero’s 31; Nuggets edge out Lakers - Paolo Banchero collected 31 points and 14 rebounds to fuel host Orlando past Cleveland in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

magic e sixers accorciano, Denver si porta sul 3-0 - NEW YORK (STATI UNITI) (ITALPRESS) - magic e sixers dimezzano lo svantaggio e festeggiano il primo successo della serie, i campioni in carica prendono in l ...

