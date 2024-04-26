Inc & Co brand incspaces Announces €1.5M Investment in Barcelona Office with European Expansion Plans & Global Pivot (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) incspaces, a leading provider of flexible workspaces, which is part of Inc &; Co Group, announced Global Expansion Plans, which will see new locations in key markets across Europe, the USA, Middle East, and Asia.The decision to refocus the company's efforts on new markets is Pivotal, given the UK flexible Office market has become saturated with Office space providers in recent years. LONDON, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti: & expansion Video di Tendenza
New sites in Barcelona and Dublin are set to open this quarter, the latter opening next month, and already has 95% pre-let occupancy. Both buildings will become the first of many to be based outside of the UK, strengthening the incspaces footprint in key
